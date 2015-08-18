Nikkei edges up on Wall St gains, but China concerns cap market

* FDA's warning on testing violations dents medical device
makers
* GS Yuasa soars on report it will start producing
next-generation lithium-ion batteries
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 18 Japanese shares were up modestly
on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose, but investors
remained cautious amid volatility in the Chinese market after
last week's surprise devaluation of its currency.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.1 percent to
20,635.58 in midmorning trade.
In the Japanese market, investors took heart from strong
April-June earnings, especially domestic demand-related stocks,
but investors have become risk-averse after Beijing rattled
global markets by devaluating the yuan last week.
"Such good news is offset by concerns about a slowdown in
the Chinese economy," said Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at
Daiwa Securities.
Investors' risk-averse stance is reflected in thin trading
volume and turnover over recent sessions.
On Monday, only 1.709 billion shares changed hands for the
Topix, the lowest level since mid-June while its turnover sank
to its weakest level since early April.
Outperforming the market was GS Yuasa Corp which
soared 2.5 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that
in 2017 it will start producing next-generation lithium-ion
batteries to be used in electric vehicles. The company has been
co-developing next-generation lithium-ion batteries with
Germany's Robert Bosch GmbH and Mitsubishi Corp since
they established a joint venture last year.
Elsewhere, individual company news steered investor
activity.
Olympus Corp dropped 2.7 percent after the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration warned that medical device makers
had skirted a host of requirements linked to 'superbug'
infections.
Violations range from not properly evaluating cleaning,
sterilization and testing procedures to failure to report
infections and other problems, FDA said in warning letters to
companies. Fujifilm Holdings Corp and Pentax Medical, a
unit of Hoya Corp were also cited for violations in
their marketing applications for the devices, known as
duodenoscopes.
Fujifilm shed 0.7 percent while Hoya declined 1.7 percent.
Don Quijote fell 4 percent after its
lower-than-expected operating profit for the year ending June
2016 disappointed investors.
The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,677.02 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.2 percent to
15,106.87.
