Nikkei turns negative as weakness in Asian stocks dampen mood

TOKYO Aug 18 Japan's Nikkei gave up early gains on Tuesday afternoon hurt by futures markets and weakness in Asian shares, with investors remaining risk-averse amid worries about a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.2 percent to 20,586.25 in mid-afternoon trade, surrendering all of its modest gains in early trade.

Selling in Nikkei futures in late morning trade weighed on the market. Index-heavyweight stocks led the losses, with Fast Retailing Co falling 1.6 percent and SoftBank Group Corp dropping 0.8 percent, taking 35 points and 7 points off the Nikkei index, respectively.

On the other hand, the broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,673.99 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 15,076.21. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

