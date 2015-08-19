Nikkei falls on weak U.S. stocks; Toshiba soars after announcing new board

* Toshiba jumps on short-covering
* China economy and Fed policy dominate investors' minds -
analyst
* Market focused on foreign visitors data for July due out
at 0500 GMT
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 19 Japanese stocks fell on Wednesday
morning after Wall Street retreated on earnings woes and China
concerns, while Toshiba Corp jumped after announcing a new board
to improve corporate governance.
Toshiba soared as much as 7.3 percent and was the
third most traded stock by turnover. Traders said that investors
believe the worst is over for the company after it proposed a
new board dominated by outsiders, which it hopes will help to
reform the conglomerate after a $1.2 billion accounting scandal.
In midmorning trade, the Nikkei share average shed
0.5 percent to 20,446.09.
U.S. stocks dropped overnight partly on a decline in
commodity stocks on concerns about China's economy.
"Investors care about these two things - China's economy and
the timing of a U.S. rate hike. These two concerns dominate
their minds now," said Masaru Hamasaki, head of market &
investment information department at Amundi Japan.
"If China's economy slows down, it will affect other
countries' exports including Japan's."
Earlier on Wednesday, data showed Japan's exports growth to
China, its largest trading partner, slowed to 4.2 percent
on-year in July, from 5.9 percent in June.
Most exporters were lower, with Toyota Motor Corp
falling 0.2 percent and Canon Inc dropping 1.0 percent.
Nojima Corp tumbled 19 percent after the
electronics retail shop operator said it will raise about 15
billion yen through new shares and over allotment.
Markets were also looking to the release of July foreign
visitors to Japan by the Japan National Tourism Organization at
0500 GMT.
Stocks related to inbound tourism such as Isetan Mitsukoshi
Holdings, Don Quijote Holdings and Shiseido Co
may be bought if the numbers are strong, traders said.
During the first half of this year, a record number of
foreigners travelled to Japan, up 46 percent on year to 9.14
million, the organization said last month.
The broader Topix dropped 0.6 percent to 1,662.44
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.6 percent to
14,971.13.
