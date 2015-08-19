Nikkei falls to over 5-wk low on China share drop; Toshiba shines

TOKYO Aug 19 Japanese stocks dropped to a more
than five-week low on Wednesday, widening earlier losses, as a
slide in Chinese shares raised concerns about the stability of
the Chinese economy.
The Nikkei share average dropped 1.6 percent to
20,222.63, its lowest closing level since July 13 and the
biggest daily percentage drop in six weeks.
Toshiba Corp however outperformed, jumping 7.7
percent after announcing a new board to improve corporate
governance.
The broader Topix dropped 1.4 percent to 1,648.48
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.5 percent to
14,828.58.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)