Nikkei falls to near 6-week low on China concerns; SoftBank soars

TOKYO Aug 20 Japanese stocks fell for a third
day to a near six-week low on Thursday on worries about China's
economy, while SoftBank Group Corp soared on news its
president will buy the company's shares.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.9 percent lower at
20,033.52, the lowest closing level since July 10.
The dollar fell against the yen, hurting exporters, after
minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting highlighted
concerns over the state of the global economy and dented
expectations for a rate hike in mid-September.
SoftBank jumped 2.2 percent and was the second most traded
stock by turnover after President Nikesh Arora said he is buying
about 60 billion yen ($483 million) worth of the company's
shares over the next six months.
The broader Topix dropped 1.5 percent to 1,623.88
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 1.5 percent to
14,610.57.
