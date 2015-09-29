Nikkei tumbles to 8-month low on fresh China worries, falling commodities

| Sept 29
Sept 29 Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled
more than 2 percent to an 8-month low on Tuesday as fears about
China's cooling economy pummelled shares of commodity and
machinery firms.
The benchmark Nikkei index shed 2.8 percent by late
morning to 17,155.85 points.
"There is a lot of red in Asian equity markets at the
moment," said Martin King, co-managing director at Tyton Capital
Advisors.
"Disappointing industrial profits in China continue to
bolster concerns about growth and many investors are taking
profits from the Nikkei and sitting in cash and alternatives, or
repatriating capital to western markets in a perceived flight to
quality."
Japan's shipping sector was hit hardest after the Nikkei
business daily reported Daiichi Chuo Kisen, a mid-tier
shipping company, was expected to apply for bankruptcy
protection as early as Tuesday.
The news hurt shares of other shippers that suffer from weak
demand, with the Topix sea transport subindex falling
6.2 percent.
Mitsui OSK Lines lost 7.7 percent and Kawasaki
Kisen Kaisha fell 4.1 percent.
The news came as data showed on Monday that profits earned
by Chinese industrial companies declined 8.8 percent, the
biggest on-year fall since China began monitoring such data in
2011.
Steel companies, another sector that has been heavily
leveraged to demand in China, were also hit hard.
The Topix iron and steel subindex shed 5.2
percent, with Kobe Steel slumping 11.1 percent after it
cut its earnings outlook.
JFE Holdings lost 5.3 percent and Nippon Steel and
Sumitomo Metal slipped 4.7 percent.
"The steel sector has been heavily impacted by China's
slowdown because more than 50 percent of the demand is there,"
said Takashi Enomoto, an analyst at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.
"But Japanese steel companies will be hurt a little less
than others by the shrinking demand because of the domestic
demand from automotive players."
Chemical companies also underperformed because of ties to
China, but falling crude oil prices helped buffer the impact,
analysts said.
The broader Topix fell 3.1 percent to an 8-month low
of 1,393.82, with each of its 33 subindexes in the negative. The
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 3.2 percent to 12,480.09.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Kim Coghill)