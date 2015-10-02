Nikkei flat amid choppy trade, profit-taking ahead of U.S. jobs report

Oct 2 Japanese stocks remained basically flat
amid profit-taking and re-allocation during choppy trade on
Friday morning as investors looked ahead to a key U.S. jobs
report.
The Nikkei share average edged up 0.02 percent to
17,725.98 during the morning session.
Japan's retail sector outperformed after fresh data showed
Japan's household spending rose in August for the first time in
three months and that job availability improved to its best in
more than two decades.
Market players said the tight labour market and increased
household spending could ease recent fears of a recession.
"We've been on the lookout for growing consumption so it's
really good to see such a strong number in the household
survey," said Nicholas Smith, a strategist at CLSA.
"Conditions for making money in Japan are good, it's the
rest of the world that scares me. When a panic hits it's
Japanese shares that get dumped because the market is so liquid
compared to the rest of Asia."
ABC Mart shares climbed 2.8 percent after the
Nikkei business daily reported the shoe retailer likely booked a
record first-half operating profit of just under 24 billion yen
($200 million) for the six months through August.
Shares in makers of tyres and automobiles outperformed as
automakers reported a 15.8 percent rise in U.S. sales in
September.
Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co each
gained 1 percent while tyre maker Bridgestone Corp
climbed 2.4 percent.
The broader Topix edged down 0.02 percent to
1,442.45 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.08
percent to 12,908.15.
($1 = 120.0200 yen)
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Eric Meijer)