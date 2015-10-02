Nikkei flat in subdued trade before US jobs data; falls for 3rd week

Oct 2 Japanese stocks ended flat in thin trade
on Friday as investors were reluctant to take large positions
before a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day.
The Nikkei share average edged up 0.02 percent to
17,725.13. For the week, it dropped 0.9 percent, falling for the
third straight week.
The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,444.92,
with 1.887 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level since
Sept. 14. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.1 percent
to 12,927.84.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)