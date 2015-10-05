Nikkei rises amid signs of progress in Trans-Pacific Partnership talks

Oct 5 Japanese stocks rose on Monday, buoyed by
signs of progress in Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations, a
trade agreement which could give a major boost to Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's struggling economic policy.
"It could prove to be beneficial for the Japanese economy if
the free trade zone proceeds as advertised," said Martin King,
co-managing director at Tyton Capital Advisors, after news that
negotiators were closing in on sweeping deal.
The Nikkei share average gained 1.2 percent to
17,941.62 points during the morning session.
The Topix subindex for oil and coal products
gained 2.2 percent after Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for
Asia and the U.S. amid weak demand.
Petrochemical company Idemitsu Kosan climbed 2.9
percent while Showa Shell Sekiyu shares rose 2.4
percent.
Japan's major airlines also benefited from falling crude
prices, with Japan Airlines gaining 2.8 percent and ANA
Holdings rising 2.3 percent. Market participants said
the sector also got a boost from China's 7-day national holiday,
which began on Oct. 1.
The iron and steel sector jumped, gaining 3.4
percent during the morning session, while Japan's heavy
machinery companies also outperformed.
Department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi shares
gained 1.8 percent after Credit Suisse upgraded its rating on
the stock rating to 'neutral' from 'outperform' thanks to
higher-than-expected duty-free sales at its flagship stores in
Ginza and Shinjuku.
Friday's release of weak U.S. non-farm payrolls data failed
to dampen sentiment on Wall Street, which gained on energy and
materials shares before the weekend. But market players said
weak U.S. jobs growth and continuing volatility in capital
markets could push back an expected U.S. Federal Reserve rate
hike.
The broader Topix gained 1 percent to close the
morning session at 1,458.85.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 1.1 percent to
13,064.02.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)