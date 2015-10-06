Nikkei rises as investors' risk appetites return

TOKYO Oct 6 Japanese stocks rose on Tuesday as
risk appetites increased on news of a basic agreement on the
Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact and on fading expectations
that the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates this
year.
The Nikkei share average gained 1 percent to
18,186.10, closing above 18,000 points for a second consecutive
day.
Japan's steel companies led the day's gains, adding 3
percent to the Topix subindex for iron and steel with
Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal gaining 4 percent and
JFE Holdings 2.9 percent.
The broader Topix added 0.8 percent to close at
1,475.84 with all but five of its 33 subindexes in positive
territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.8 percent to
13,221.78.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)