Nikkei rises for 6th day as market shifts attention to next BOJ meeting

Oct 7 Japanese stocks gained for a sixth day in
choppy trade on Wednesday as the Bank of Japan's decision to
keep policy unchanged at its policy meeting only raised
expectations that the central bank would ease when it next meets
on Oct. 30.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.8 percent to
18,322.98 after dipping into negative territory. It was the
highest closing level since Sept. 17 and was the longest winning
streak in three months.
As widely expected, the Bank Of Japan kept monetary policy
steady, preferring to keep its limited options open while hoping
that a tight job market will lift wages and consumption enough
to offset the pain from China's slowdown.
Traders said that some players had bet on easing at
Wednesday's meeting, but they were now focused on the chances of
the BOJ easing later this month.
The broader Topix gained 1.2 percent at 1,493.17 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.2 percent to
13,378.22.
