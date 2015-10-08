Nikkei flat as weak machinery orders data dims mood

* Machinery firms up on short-covering despite weak
machinery data
* Daikin soars on report citing strong overseas business
* China markets in focus as they resume trade after long
break - traders
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Oct 8 Japanese stocks were flat in a
choppy morning session on Thursday, stalling after six straight
days of gains, as weak machinery orders data stoked uncertainty
about the economic outlook.
After opening weaker, the Nikkei moved in and out of
the black and was flat at 18,319.71 in mid-morning trade.
Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly fell 5.7 percent
in August from the previous month, which could cast doubt on the
strength of capital expenditure.
"The bleak machinery data is weighing on sentiment, but at
the same time, the market expects economic stimulus measures
from the government," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical
analyst at Mizuho Securities.
Investors were also cautiously watching how Chinese stocks
perform after trading resumed there following a week-long break.
As of 0135 GMT, the Shanghai SE Composite Index was
up 3.1 percent.
Surprisingly, despite the weak machinery data, machinery
stocks bounced from a battering recently. Okuma Corp
rose 6.5 percent and Minebea Co gained 6.0 percent, but
still down 8 percent and 7.8 percent this year, respectively.
Exporters were also strong, with Toyota Motor Corp
rising 0.9 percent and Honda Motor Co gaining 1.0
percent.
Air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd rose
3.8 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that its
overseas operations are picking up, with its Chinese business
benefiting from brisk summer sales of commercial units for
residential buildings. The stock was the third biggest positive
contributor to the Nikkei, adding a hefty 11 points to the
benchmark.
Hino Motors Ltd fell 2.4 percent after Credit
Suisse lowered its rating to 'neutral' from 'outperform', citing
weak demand in emerging markets and unfavourable exchange rates.
The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,496.03 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.2 percent to
13,405.00.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)