Nikkei falls 1 pct on weak data, profit-taking

TOKYO Oct 8 Japanese stocks snapped a six-session winning streak on Thursday, as main indexes were hit by weak machinery orders data and profit taking.

The Nikkei share average fell 1 percent to 18,141.17.

The retail and airline sectors both outperformed in recent sessions and were among the hardest hit on Thursday. The topix subindex for retail shed 3.3 percent while the air transport subindex fell 3.4 percent.

The broader Topix lost 0.8 percent to close at 1,481.40 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.8 percent to 13,269.57. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)