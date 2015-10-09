Nikkei rallies 1.6 pct, scores first weekly gain in four weeks

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
TOKYO Oct 9 Japanese stocks rose on Friday as commodities and materials rebounded and expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates this year were further eroded by minutes from the Fed's September meeting.
The Nikkei share average jumped 1.6 percent to 18,438.67 to end the week up by 4 percent, its first weekly gain since the week ended September 11.
Investors continued to shift out of retail and inbound tourism-related shares and into cyclicals and commodities, according to market players.
Index heavyweight Fast Retailing shed 9.8 percent after missing its annual profit target, dragging down the retail sector which edged down 0.2 percent.
The broader Topix gained 2.3 percent to close at 1,515.13, with all but 2 of its 33 subindexes in positive territory. The index added 4.9 percent this week.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 2.4 percent to 13,589.07.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.