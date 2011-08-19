版本:
2011年 8月 19日

Nikkei falls over 2 pct on U.S. recession worry

 * Chip-related stocks down on poor B-B ratio
 * Nikkei may hold above Aug. 9 low of 8,656
 * Toyota, Honda at refresh 2011 lows on U.S. recession worry

 By Ayai Tomisawa	
 TOKYO, Aug 19 The Nikkei stock average fell more
than 2 percent on Friday for a third day of declines, hit by
U.S. recession fears and new worries about the health of
European banks, but it managed to hold above lows hit this month
on U.S. debt woes.	
 Analysts said Tokyo stocks were unlikely to see
much active buying until the week after next, after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks at a regional event in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming next Friday.	
 "Potential measures by the Japanese government are limited
as current weakness in the market is due mainly to worries about
overseas markets. Investors' main focus is whether the Fed will
drop any hints about further monetary easing measures," said
Takahide Kiuchi, chief economist at Nomura Securities. 	
 At the midday break, the benchmark Nikkei fell 2.2
percent to 8,751.67 after dropping to as low as 8,734.96 but
above 8,656, a low hit on Aug. 9.	
The broader Topix index shed 1.9 percent to 752.81. 	
On Thursday, data showed factory activity in the U.S.
Mid-Atlantic region slumped to a nearly 2-½ year low in August
and home resales unexpectedly dropped last month, dampening
hopes for a quick revival in economic growth. [IDnN1E77H0E8] 	
Other data on Thursday also added to concerns about the U.S.
economy, with the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's business
activity index plummeting to minus 30.7 in August. 	
"Investors have been spooked by these data. They are now
focusing on next week's data such as U.S. GDP," said Yumi
Nishimura, a senior market analyst at Daiwa Securities. 	
Major automakers hit new year-to-date lows on U.S. recession
worries, with Honda Motor falling 3.0 percent to 2,412
and Toyota Motor shedding 1.8 percent to 2,758 yen. 	
Oil-related shares were weaker, with Inpex falling
2.9 percent to 484,000 yen and Japan Petroleum Exploration
 shedding 4.1 percent to 3,130 yen after U.S. crude
futures fell more than $1 a barrel early on Friday on the raft
of weak U.S. economic data. 	
 Shares of Nikon Corp and other Japanese chipmaking equipment
makers slid following weak North American orders data and a 5.9
percent tumble in the Philadelphia semiconductor index ,
reflecting worries about the outlook for global tech demand. 	
  Nikon dropped 4.7 percent at 1,630 yen,
Tokyo Electron shed 4.6 percent to 3,415 yen and
Advantest Corp fell 4.3 percent to 1,023 yen.	
Shares of Don Quijote Co were up 1.7 percent at
2,774 yen after the discount retailer said its operating profit
for the year ended on June 30 rose 20 percent and forecast a 6.6
percent rise for the full-year.	
 Volume was thin, with 910 million shares changing
hands on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board and the day's
total set to come in below last week's daily average of 2.4
billion shares.

