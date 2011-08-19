Nikkei falls over 2 pct on U.S. recession worry

* Chip-related stocks down on poor B-B ratio

* Nikkei may hold above Aug. 9 low of 8,656

* Toyota, Honda at refresh 2011 lows on U.S. recession worry

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 19 The Nikkei stock average fell more than 2 percent on Friday for a third day of declines, hit by U.S. recession fears and new worries about the health of European banks, but it managed to hold above lows hit this month on U.S. debt woes.

Analysts said Tokyo stocks were unlikely to see much active buying until the week after next, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks at a regional event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming next Friday.

"Potential measures by the Japanese government are limited as current weakness in the market is due mainly to worries about overseas markets. Investors' main focus is whether the Fed will drop any hints about further monetary easing measures," said Takahide Kiuchi, chief economist at Nomura Securities.

At the midday break, the benchmark Nikkei fell 2.2 percent to 8,751.67 after dropping to as low as 8,734.96 but above 8,656, a low hit on Aug. 9.

The broader Topix index shed 1.9 percent to 752.81.

On Thursday, data showed factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region slumped to a nearly 2-½ year low in August and home resales unexpectedly dropped last month, dampening hopes for a quick revival in economic growth. [IDnN1E77H0E8]

Other data on Thursday also added to concerns about the U.S. economy, with the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's business activity index plummeting to minus 30.7 in August.

"Investors have been spooked by these data. They are now focusing on next week's data such as U.S. GDP," said Yumi Nishimura, a senior market analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Major automakers hit new year-to-date lows on U.S. recession worries, with Honda Motor falling 3.0 percent to 2,412 and Toyota Motor shedding 1.8 percent to 2,758 yen.

Oil-related shares were weaker, with Inpex falling 2.9 percent to 484,000 yen and Japan Petroleum Exploration shedding 4.1 percent to 3,130 yen after U.S. crude futures fell more than $1 a barrel early on Friday on the raft of weak U.S. economic data.

Shares of Nikon Corp and other Japanese chipmaking equipment makers slid following weak North American orders data and a 5.9 percent tumble in the Philadelphia semiconductor index , reflecting worries about the outlook for global tech demand. Nikon dropped 4.7 percent at 1,630 yen, Tokyo Electron shed 4.6 percent to 3,415 yen and Advantest Corp fell 4.3 percent to 1,023 yen.

Shares of Don Quijote Co were up 1.7 percent at 2,774 yen after the discount retailer said its operating profit for the year ended on June 30 rose 20 percent and forecast a 6.6 percent rise for the full-year.

Volume was thin, with 910 million shares changing hands on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board and the day's total set to come in below last week's daily average of 2.4 billion shares.