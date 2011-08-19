Nikkei falls 2.5 pct on U.S. recession worry

* Earthquake jolts but no reports of major damage
* Nikkei holds above Aug. 9 low of 8,656
* Investors eye U.S. GDP data, Bernanke at Jackson Hole
By Lisa Twaronite and Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 19 The Nikkei stock average fell 2.5
percent for its third straight day of declines, hurt by U.S.
recession fears and an earthquake that rattled northeast Japan
in late trade, but the benchmark managed to hold above lows
marked earlier this month.
Asian investors unloaded Nikkei futures after the quake hit
20 minutes before the close, market participants said, although
it pared some losses after there were no reports of major
damage.
Equity markets have been battered anew this week after weak
data fed fears that the United States might be sliding into
recession and as some European lenders face short-term funding
strains, and market participants say the Nikkei could stay stuck
around current levels for much of next week.
Many are looking ahead to next Friday when Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks at the central bank's annual
gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
"Potential measures by the Japanese government are limited
as current weakness in the market is due mainly to worries about
overseas markets. Investors' main focus is whether the Fed will
drop any hints about further monetary easing measures," said
Takahide Kiuchi, chief economist at Nomura Securities.
The benchmark Nikkei ended at 8,719.24 after
dropping as low as 8,707.47 but held above an Aug. 9 low of
8,656. For the week, the Nikkei shed 2.7 percent.
The broader Topix index fell 2.0 percent to 751.69.
Chartwise, after the Aug. 9 low, a key downside level for the
Nikkei is the March 15 closing low of 8,605.15 marked after the
March 11 earthquake and tsunami. A break would set it up for a
test of 8,500, said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at
Mizuho Securities.
U.S. data Thursday added to concerns about the economy.
Factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region slumped to a
nearly 2-½ year low in August and home resales unexpectedly
dropped last month, dampening hopes for a quick revival in
economic growth. [IDnN1E77H0E8]
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's business activity
index also plummeted to minus 30.7 in August.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)