Nikkei falls 2.5 pct on U.S. recession worry

By Lisa Twaronite and Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 19 The Nikkei stock average fell 2.5 percent for its third straight day of declines, hurt by U.S. recession fears and an earthquake that rattled northeast Japan in late trade, but the benchmark managed to hold above lows marked earlier this month.

Asian investors unloaded Nikkei futures after the quake hit 20 minutes before the close, market participants said, although it pared some losses after there were no reports of major damage.

Equity markets have been battered anew this week after weak data fed fears that the United States might be sliding into recession and as some European lenders face short-term funding strains, and market participants say the Nikkei could stay stuck around current levels for much of next week.

Many are looking ahead to next Friday when Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks at the central bank's annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

"Potential measures by the Japanese government are limited as current weakness in the market is due mainly to worries about overseas markets. Investors' main focus is whether the Fed will drop any hints about further monetary easing measures," said Takahide Kiuchi, chief economist at Nomura Securities.

The benchmark Nikkei ended at 8,719.24 after dropping as low as 8,707.47 but held above an Aug. 9 low of 8,656. For the week, the Nikkei shed 2.7 percent.

The broader Topix index fell 2.0 percent to 751.69.

Chartwise, after the Aug. 9 low, a key downside level for the Nikkei is the March 15 closing low of 8,605.15 marked after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. A break would set it up for a test of 8,500, said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

U.S. data Thursday added to concerns about the economy. Factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region slumped to a nearly 2-½ year low in August and home resales unexpectedly dropped last month, dampening hopes for a quick revival in economic growth. [IDnN1E77H0E8]

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's business activity index also plummeted to minus 30.7 in August. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)