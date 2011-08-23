Nikkei to open higher on US gain, shrug off downgrade

TOKYO, Aug 24 The Nikkei average is expected to rise on Wednesday after U.S. stocks rallied on speculation of more easing by the Federal Reserve, and could largely shrug off Moody's cut in Japan's sovereign debt rating.

Moody's cut its rating on Japan's government debt by one notch to Aa3 on Wednesday, blaming large budget deficits and a buildup of debt since the 2009 global recession.

"It's been a while since Japan lost its triple A status, so it is unlikely that Japan's interest rates will rise sharply. The stock market is unlikely to react to this downgrade," said Fumiyuki Takahashi, managing director at Barclays Capital.

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks surged 3 percent on speculation that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will signal new help for the economy this week.

Bernanke's speech on Aug. 26 at the central bank's annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, remains a key focus for investors, as they look for clues on any further U.S. easing.

The meeting is widely expected to end with a controversial decision to buy hundreds of billions of dollars in U.S. government debt to try to foster a stronger recovery.

Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended up 95 points at 8,835 against their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,740.

On Tuesday, Japan's benchmark Nikkei average closed up 1.22 percent at 8,733.01, while the broader Topix gained 1.02 percent to 750.39.

Analysts expect the Nikkei to trade in a range of 8,800 to 8,950 on Wednesday.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1162.35 3.43% 38.530 USD/JPY 76.72 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1582 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1835.31 0.31% 5.660 US CRUDE CLc1 85.64 0.23% 0.200 DOW JONES 11176.76 2.97% 322.11 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Toyota Motor Co

Toyota showed off its all-new Camry on Tuesday, aiming to recover lost sales momentum with price cuts and a high-powered ad campaign for its flagship sedan that remains America's best-selling car.

-- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

MUFG has lost $1.8 billion from its common stock investment in Morgan Stanley so far, at least on paper, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

-- NTT DoCoMo Inc

NTT DoCoMo will release two tablet computers, one made by Fujitsu Ltd and the other by Samsung Electronics Co., that are compatible with its Xi high-speed data transmission service, the Nikkei said.

-- Aeon Co plans to open 10-20 smaller shopping centers a year, turning a development joint venture into a wholly owned subsidiary to oversee the expansion, the Nikkei said.

-- Teijin Ltd

Teijin has developed a new material that lowers the cost of solar cell protective coverings by 30 percent, the Nikkei said.

-- All Nippon Airways Co said Tuesday that it will kick off a new service linking Tokyo's Haneda airport and Frankfurt using new Boeing 787 aircraft from January 2012. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Ayai Tomisawa)