Nikkei to fall on US worry; FX intervention eyed

 TOKYO, Aug 22 The Nikkei stock average is set to
fall on Monday and test a new five-month low after the yen rose
to a record high against the dollar on Friday amid growing fears
of another U.S. recession.	
 With the dollar hitting a record low of 75.95 yen on Friday
before later bouncing back above 76 yen , the Bank of
Japan will consider easing monetary policy further, possibly at
an emergency meeting before next month's rate review, if further
rises in the yen push down Tokyo stock prices enough to hit
business sentiment, sources said. 	
 The government may also intervene unilaterally again in the
currency market to weaken the yen, although analysts doubt
whether such moves can alter a broad weak dollar trend.	
 Analysts said stock investors expect the government to take
action to stem yen rises before the market tumbles
significantly. Such expectations could limit losses on Monday,
they said.	
 "The market may rather see 'mild' selling than 'sharp'
selling," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at
Mizuho Securities. He added that the Nikkei is expected to drop
below its Aug. 9 low of 8,656 but may be hold above 8,600 on
Monday.	
 On Friday, U.S. stocks fell as Hewlett-Packard's 
weaker outlook and corporate shakeup added to the uncertainty
for investors. It was the latest discouraging event in a month
full of bad surprises ranging from a U.S. credit rating
downgrade to a sharp slowdown in world growth. The S&P has lost
13.1 percent so far this month -- on track for its worst month 	
since October 2008.	
 Analysts said that investors are awaiting Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Aug. 26 in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, for hints on how policymakers plan to handle the
turmoil in financial markets.	
 Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 8,630, down 80
points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,710.	
 The benchmark Nikkei fell 2.5 percent to 8,719.24 on
Friday. The broader Topix index fell 2 percent to
751.69.	
 Analysts said that the Nikkei is expected to trade between
8,600 and 8,800 on Monday.	
	
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2251 GMT ------------	
                 INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                   1123.53      -1.5%   -17.120	
USD/JPY                   76.78        0.01%     0.010	
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.0675          --     0.000	
SPOT GOLD                 1873.01      1.15%    21.360	
US CRUDE            CLc1       81.79       -0.57%    -0.470	
DOW JONES                 10817.65    -1.57%   -172.93	
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                     	
> Wall St sinks for fourth straight week                 
> Dollar drops but respite in sight if economy dims    
> Treasury yields edge up from 60-year lows             
> Gold up 1.3 pct, hits new record on market jitters   
> Brent up on dollar drop, but equities limit rise      	
 STOCKS TO WATCH    	
 -- Toyota Motor 	
 Toyota Motor Corp reached a $6 million settlement with
former workers at the shuttered California plant it once
operated with General Motors Co . 	
 -- Fuji Heavy Industries 	
 Fuji Heavy Industries will spend more than 1 billion yen to
boost capacity by 4 percent to 420,000 units a year at its Gunma
Yajima assembly plant as part of an effort to improve
productivity and make its key domestic sites more competitive,
Nikkei reported on Saturday. 	
 -- NKSJ Holdings 	
 NKSJ Holdings Inc unit Nipponkoa Insurance Co. will acquire
insurance sales agent Nateus Nederland next month by purchasing
the shares held by Belgian financial group Ethias SA for an
estimated 1 billion yen, Nikkei reported on Monday.	
 -- Panasonic 	
 Panasonic Corp is accelerating its digital camera business
in developing markets as part of an effort to boost its global
sales volume by 30 percent to 13 million units this fiscal year,
the Nikkei reported on Saturday.	
	
 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

