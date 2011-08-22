Nikkei down on US worry; FX intervention eyed

TOKYO, Aug 22 The Nikkei stock average fell on Monday and may test a new five-month low after the yen rose to a record high against the dollar on Friday amid growing fears of another U.S. recession.

With the dollar hitting a record low of 75.95 yen on Friday before later bouncing back above 76 yen , the Bank of Japan will consider easing monetary policy further, possibly at an emergency meeting before next month's rate review, if further rises in the yen push down Tokyo stock prices enough to hit business sentiment, sources said.

The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 8,689.75. The broader Topix index fell 0.4 percent to 748.92. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)