Nikkei down on US worry; FX intervention eyed

 TOKYO, Aug 22 The Nikkei stock average fell on
Monday and may test a new five-month low after the yen rose to a
record high against the dollar on Friday amid growing fears of
another U.S. recession.	
 With the dollar hitting a record low of 75.95 yen on Friday
before later bouncing back above 76 yen , the Bank of
Japan will consider easing monetary policy further, possibly at
an emergency meeting before next month's rate review, if further
rises in the yen push down Tokyo stock prices enough to hit
business sentiment, sources said. 	
 The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 8,689.75.
The broader Topix index fell 0.4 percent to 748.92.	
	
 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)

