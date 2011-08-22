Nikkei pares losses as intervention prospects offset US worries

TOKYO, Aug 22 The Nikkei stock average pared losses on Monday after an early slide as the prospects for currency market intervention offset growing worries of another U.S. recession.

Although the dollar has bounced back above 76 yen after hitting a record low of 75.95 yen on Friday, the Bank of Japan will consider easing monetary policy further, possibly at an emergency meeting before next month's rate review, if further rises in the yen push down Tokyo stock prices enough to hit business sentiment, sources familiar with the central bank's thinking said.

The benchmark Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 8,701.14 after falling as low as 8,680.60. The broader Topix index was down 0.4 percent at 748.80.

Analysts said stock investors expected the government to take action to stem yen rises before the market tumbles significantly, and such expectations were limiting losses on Monday. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edmund Klamann)