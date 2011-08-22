Nikkei edges down as U.S. economy fears linger

* Stocks supported by talk of intervention to check yen strength

* Unilateral intervention effect could be short-lived: fund manager

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Aug 22 The Nikkei stock average edged lower in afternoon trading on Monday, as worries about the U.S. economy competed with signs that the Japanese authorities stood ready to quell any further yen strength.

Investors hesitated to engage actively in buying or selling, as they monitored foreign exchange markets for clues as to whether financial officials would order intervention to protect the profits of key exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp and Canon Inc .

"Investors are scared to sell significantly as they expect the government to take action. Even if it intervenes in the currency market, the effect may be short-lived," said Mitsushige Akino, a fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management.

"If the government unilaterally intervenes in the currency market the Nikkei may regain some 100 points, but Japan's efforts alone will not change the fundamentals."

A prolonged period of yen strength could force big manufacturers to ratchet down their profit outlooks, and a spate of downward revisions would hurt sentiment already fragile due to fears about the economic outlook in Japan's key export markets.

But in the meantime, bargain hunting could limit the downside, as analysts also said Tokyo stocks remain undervalued compared with their global peers.

Firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section had an average price-to-book-value ratio under one, which is usually an indication they are oversold.

"It's easy to buy Japanese stocks with such cheap valuations, and this gives the market some support," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.6 percent to 8,664.48 The broader Topix index was down 0.8 percent at 745.48.

Volume was thin with 1.15 billion shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board. Daily volume last week averaged 1.7 billion shares.

Market players are increasingly on edge about the possibility that Japan may intervene in the wake of the dollar's slide to a record low around 75.95 yen Friday.

After the close of the morning stock session, the dollar briefly surged above 77 yen amid talk of bids by a U.S. bank. But it quickly pared those gains and was last trading around 76.72 yen .

Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Monday that authorities would take decisive action against speculative moves in the currency markets, signalling Tokyo's readiness to intervene to check yen strength.

Shares of camera and office equipment maker Canon rose 1.0 percent to 3,500 yen while rival Nikon Inc gained 0.7 percent to 1,621 yen. Other exporters fell, however, with Toyota Motor Corp dropping 1.8 percent to 2,718 yen.

U.S. RECESSION FEARS

On Friday, U.S. stocks fell after Hewlett-Packard's weaker outlook and corporate shakeup added to uncertainty for investors. It was the latest discouraging event in a month full of bad surprises ranging from a U.S. credit rating downgrade to a sharp slowdown in world growth.

Analysts said investors were awaiting a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Aug. 26 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for clues as to how policymakers plan to handle the turmoil in financial markets and for any hints that more U.S. easing might be ahead.

"Investors want to see if U.S. markets will have a technical rebound tonight as they fell sharply at the end of last week," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. "If they slide again, repercussions in the Japanese market will likely be serious."

He said the market was closely watching to see if the Nikkei sets a new five-month low under 8,656, hit on Aug. 9.

Shares of Inaba Seisakusho gained 3.9 percent to 844 yen after the producer of steel storage units raised its operating profit estimate on Friday for the year ended on July 31 to 470 million yen ($6.2 million) from 60 million yen, as cost-cutting measures offset the impact of higher steel prices.

Shares of Resort Trust were up 3.0 percent at 1,250 yen after Daiwa Capital Markets raised its rating on the membership hotel operator to "outperform" from "hold", citing better-than-expected business at its hotel restaurants, which rose to record high rates in July. ($1 = 76.245 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edmund Klamann)