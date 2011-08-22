Nikkei hits 5-month closing low on U.S. worries

BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings files for stock offering of up to $10 mln
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
TOKYO Aug 22 The Nikkei stock average extended losses and marked its lowest close since March 15 on Monday, as worries about the U.S. economy offset signs that the Japanese authorities stand ready to quell any further yen strength.
The benchmark Nikkei slipped 1 percent to 8,628.13. The broader Topix index dropped 1.2 percent at 742.84. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Almadex Minerals announces increase to previously announced proposed private placement