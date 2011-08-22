版本:
Nikkei hits 5-month closing low on U.S. worries

TOKYO Aug 22 The Nikkei stock average extended losses and marked its lowest close since March 15 on Monday, as worries about the U.S. economy offset signs that the Japanese authorities stand ready to quell any further yen strength.

The benchmark Nikkei slipped 1 percent to 8,628.13. The broader Topix index dropped 1.2 percent at 742.84. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

