Nikkei set to open higher on bargain hunting

TOKYO, Aug 23 The Nikkei average is expected to
rise modestly on Tuesday on bargain hunting after ending at a
five-month low Monday, and will likely to stick to a narrow
range unless Chinese data surprises.
Fears of another U.S. recession have haunted Tokyo investors
in recent sessions. Since China is also a key export market for
Japan, traders will be watching the release China's purchasing
managers index (PMI) to gauge the strength of the Chinese
manufacturing sector.
"If China PMI surprises on the downside it could pressure
Japanese stocks," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at
Tachibana Securities.
Stock investors will also continue to warily track foreign
exchange markets, and expect authorities to take action to stem
any sharp rise in the yen .
On Monday, U.S. stocks ended slightly higher after four
weeks of losses, while Brent crude prices slipped on prospects
Libya's civil war will soon end, meaning a resumption of oil
exports from the north African country.
Investors continue to await Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's speech on Aug. 26 at the central bank's annual
gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for hints on any further
U.S. easing.
Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended up 50 points at
8,670 against their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,620.
On Monday, the benchmark Nikkei marked its lowest
close since March 15 on worries about the U.S. economy. The
index fell as low as 8,619.21, breaking below the intraday low
of 8,656.79 set on Aug. 9 but holding above the March 15 closing
low of 8,605 hit in the wake of the March 11 earthquake and
tsunami. The broader Topix index lost 1.2 percent to
742.84.
Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,600
and 8,750 on Tuesday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2259 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1123.82 0.03% 0.290
USD/JPY 76.82 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1093 -- 0.042
SPOT GOLD 1908.26 0.60% 11.370
US CRUDE CLc1 84.3 -0.14% -0.130
DOW JONES 10854.65 0.34% 37.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Bargain hunters tiptoe back but remain cautious
> Dollar falls vs high-yielders; market eyes Bernanke
> U.S. debt prices slip in low volume as auctions near
> Gold rises toward $1,900 on inflation, QE talk
> Brent crude slips as Libya oil restart eyed
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Toshiba Corp
Toshiba will increase production of industrial motors to
five times the current level by 2015 for the Chinese market, the
Nikkei business daily reported.
-- Toyota Motor Corp
Toyota and Ford Motor Co will work together to develop
hybrid trucks and SUVs that will be ready for market by the end
of the decade, the two companies said on Monday.
Ford and Toyota plan to collaborate on product development
for the future rear-wheel drive hybrid vehicles, as well as for
telephone, Internet and entertainment systems.
-- Chubu Electric Power Co
The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) will
provide a 100 billion yen ($1.30 billion) low-interest loan to
Chubu Electric Power Co as early as this week to
finance purchases of liquefied natural gas(LNG), the Nikkei
business daily reported.
-- JFE Steel Corp
JFE, the world's fifth-biggest steelmaker, said on Monday it
would look to boost its stake in India's JSW Steel Ltd
should Indian rules on share purchases change in the future.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)