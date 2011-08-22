Nikkei set to open higher on bargain hunting

TOKYO, Aug 23 The Nikkei average is expected to rise modestly on Tuesday on bargain hunting after ending at a five-month low Monday, and will likely to stick to a narrow range unless Chinese data surprises.

Fears of another U.S. recession have haunted Tokyo investors in recent sessions. Since China is also a key export market for Japan, traders will be watching the release China's purchasing managers index (PMI) to gauge the strength of the Chinese manufacturing sector.

"If China PMI surprises on the downside it could pressure Japanese stocks," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

Stock investors will also continue to warily track foreign exchange markets, and expect authorities to take action to stem any sharp rise in the yen .

On Monday, U.S. stocks ended slightly higher after four weeks of losses, while Brent crude prices slipped on prospects Libya's civil war will soon end, meaning a resumption of oil exports from the north African country.

Investors continue to await Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Aug. 26 at the central bank's annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for hints on any further U.S. easing.

Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended up 50 points at 8,670 against their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,620.

On Monday, the benchmark Nikkei marked its lowest close since March 15 on worries about the U.S. economy. The index fell as low as 8,619.21, breaking below the intraday low of 8,656.79 set on Aug. 9 but holding above the March 15 closing low of 8,605 hit in the wake of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. The broader Topix index lost 1.2 percent to 742.84.

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,600 and 8,750 on Tuesday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2259 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1123.82 0.03% 0.290 USD/JPY 76.82 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1093 -- 0.042 SPOT GOLD 1908.26 0.60% 11.370 US CRUDE CLc1 84.3 -0.14% -0.130 DOW JONES 10854.65 0.34% 37.00

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Toshiba Corp

Toshiba will increase production of industrial motors to five times the current level by 2015 for the Chinese market, the Nikkei business daily reported.

-- Toyota Motor Corp

Toyota and Ford Motor Co will work together to develop hybrid trucks and SUVs that will be ready for market by the end of the decade, the two companies said on Monday.

Ford and Toyota plan to collaborate on product development for the future rear-wheel drive hybrid vehicles, as well as for telephone, Internet and entertainment systems.

-- Chubu Electric Power Co

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) will provide a 100 billion yen ($1.30 billion) low-interest loan to Chubu Electric Power Co as early as this week to finance purchases of liquefied natural gas(LNG), the Nikkei business daily reported.

-- JFE Steel Corp

JFE, the world's fifth-biggest steelmaker, said on Monday it would look to boost its stake in India's JSW Steel Ltd should Indian rules on share purchases change in the future. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)