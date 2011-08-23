Nikkei pares gains as China data awaited

UPDATE 1-PSA Group referred to French prosecutors over diesel emissions
PARIS, Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group has been referred to prosecutors over suspected diesel emissions-cheating, the company said on Thursday.
TOKYO Aug 23 The Nikkei average pared gains in the last few minutes of morning trade on Tuesday after rising on broad-based bargain hunting, with concerns about the economies of key export markets and the impact of a strong yen keeping any advances in check.
Investors were waiting for the release of a preliminary gauge of China's purchasing managers index (PMI) compiled by HSBC, expected during the midday break.
The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.1 percent at its intraday low of 8,636.78. The broader Topix index rose 0.1 percent to 743.88. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)
PARIS, Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group has been referred to prosecutors over suspected diesel emissions-cheating, the company said on Thursday.
* Public Sector Pension Investment Board reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kT2SkE] Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 A Sanderson Farms Inc shareholder proposal requesting the third-largest U.S. poultry producer phase out the use of medically important antibiotics for growth promotion and disease prevention failed to pass on Thursday, its backers said.