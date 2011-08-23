Nikkei rises on appetite for domestic-demand stocks

* Domestic-demand stock appetite offsets econ concerns, strong yen

* Domestic-demand buying may continue -analysts

* Political upheaval reduces prospect of imminent easing -analysts

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 23 The Nikkei average rose on Tuesday, rebounding from a sharp drop the previous day, as appetite for domestic-demand shares such as food makers and paper firms offset concerns about the economies of key export markets and the impact of a strong yen.

Analysts said the Tokyo market may continue attracting buying of defensive and domestic-demand stocks from both foreign and retail investors, while they could hesitate to purchase global cyclical shares such as exporters.

"Defensive buying may continue throughout this week," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities Capital Markets.

Trading may be subdued, however, as investors wait for Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Aug. 26 at the central bank's annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for hints on any further U.S. easing.

Analysts also said that the chance of imminent monetary easing or intervention in the currency market had been reduced by political developments in Japan.

Unpopular Prime Minister Naoto Kan will likely resign on Aug. 30, his economics minister said on Tuesday, but who will succeed him as Japan confronts a nuclear crisis and a long list of economic difficulties remains up in the air.

"Investors are assuming that it will be difficult for the government to take action unless the yen rises sharply or the stock market falls significantly, so the Nikkei may be stuck in a narrow range for the time being," Daiwa's Sato said.

The benchmark Nikkei climbed 1.2 percent to 8,733.01, while the broader Topix index rose 1.0 percent to 750.39.

Volume was high, with 2.1 billion shares changing hands on Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, compared with last week's daily average of 1.7 billion shares.

SPECTRE OF RECESSION

While the spectre of another U.S. recession has been the main worry haunting Tokyo investors in recent sessions, China is also a key market for Japanese companies such as Toshiba Corp .

Toshiba's shares were up 3.2 percent at 319 yen after the Nikkei business daily reported the firm would increase production of industrial motors to five times the current level by 2015 for the Chinese market.

Domestic-demand shares outperformed, with Oji Paper gaining 2.8 percent to 403 yen and Hokuetsu Kishu Paper adding 4.2 percent to 546 yen. Asahi Group Holdings climbed 3.4 percent to 1,624 yen, while Maruha Nichiro rose 1.5 percent to 134 yen.

Chubu Electric Power Co added 1.9 percent to 1,487 yen, after the Nikkei reported that the Japan Bank for International Cooperation would provide a 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) low-interest loan to the utility as early as this week to finance purchases of liquefied natural gas.

($1 = 76.770 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)