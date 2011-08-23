Nikkei rises on domestic-demand stock buying

UPDATE 1-PSA Group referred to French prosecutors over diesel emissions
PARIS, Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group has been referred to prosecutors over suspected diesel emissions-cheating, the company said on Thursday.
TOKYO Aug 23 The Nikkei average rose on Tuesday helped by buying of domestic-demand stocks such as food processors and paper stocks, offsetting concerns about the economies of key export markets and the impact of a strong yen.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 8,733.01, while the broader Topix index rose 1.0 percent to 750.39. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)
* Public Sector Pension Investment Board reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kT2SkE] Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 A Sanderson Farms Inc shareholder proposal requesting the third-largest U.S. poultry producer phase out the use of medically important antibiotics for growth promotion and disease prevention failed to pass on Thursday, its backers said.