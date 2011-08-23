版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 23日 星期二 14:04 BJT

Nikkei rises on domestic-demand stock buying

TOKYO Aug 23 The Nikkei average rose on Tuesday helped by buying of domestic-demand stocks such as food processors and paper stocks, offsetting concerns about the economies of key export markets and the impact of a strong yen.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 8,733.01, while the broader Topix index rose 1.0 percent to 750.39. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐