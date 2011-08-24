Nikkei rises on U.S. gains, shrugs off downgrade

TOKYO, Aug 24 The Nikkei average rose on Wednesday after U.S. stocks rallied on speculation of more easing by the Federal Reserve, and shrugged off Moody's cut to Japan's sovereign debt rating.

Moody's cut its rating on Japan's government debt by one notch to Aa3 on Wednesday, blaming large budget deficits and a buildup of debt since the 2009 global recession.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei average rose 0.6 percent to 8,781.89, while the broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 754.26. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph Radford)