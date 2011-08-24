版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 24日 星期三 12:44 BJT

Nikkei slips as Moody's downgrade spurs profit-taking

 * Futures traders place sell orders above 8,800-trader
 * Bernanke speech awaited for U.S. easing clues

 By Lisa Twaronite	
 TOKYO, Aug 24 The Nikkei stock average inched
down on Wednesday as investors digested the long-term
implications of Moody's Investors Service's downgrade of Japan's
sovereign debt rating, erasing gains made earlier on speculation
of more U.S. easing.	
 "Japanese investors shrugged off the downgrade, but some
foreign investors used it as an opportunity to lock in gains,"
in case expectations of more U.S. economic support measures do
not materialise, said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a market analyst at
Monex Inc.	
 Stocks also largely shrugged off news of Japan's $100
billion credit line unveiled on Wednesday to facilitate
companies' acquisitions of overseas firms and their procurement
of energy and resources from abroad, as a step to cope with
recent yen strength. 	
 The benchmark Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at
8,714.63 in early afternoon trade, after rising as high as
8,825.27 in the morning session. The broader Topix  shed
0.3 percent to 748.44.	
 On Tuesday, U.S. stocks surged 3 percent on speculation that
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will signal new help for the economy
when he speaks on Friday at the central bank's annual gathering
in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. 	
 Traders said that while there are hopes Bernanke will hint
at some easing, foreign investors were hesitant to take large
positions before the event.	
 "For the past few days, futures players are thought to be
engaged in arbitrage trading. They are trying to make profits
within a 100-point range, and today it looks like they were
selling when the index rose above 8,800," said a trader at a
Japanese brokerage.	
 	

 NOT UNEXPECTED	
 Moody's Investors Service cut its rating on Japan's
government debt by one notch to Aa3 on Wednesday ahead of the
Tokyo open, blaming large budget deficits and a buildup of debt
since the 2009 global recession. 	
 Tom Byrne, Moody's senior vice president and regional credit
officer, said the agency had no plans to change sovereign
ratings for Japan in the next 12-18 months, adding that he saw
no change in Japan's home-biased funding dynamics.
 	
 Moody's had warned in May that it might downgrade Japan's
Aa2 rating due to heightened concerns about its faltering growth
prospects and a weak policy response to deal with bulging public
debt, now twice the size of its $5 trillion economy.	
 "Stock market investors had somewhat expected that it could
happen because Moody's had warned it might downgrade Japan's
sovereign debt earlier," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. 	
 Unpopular Prime Minister Naoto Kan confirmed on Tuesday he
would step down as head of the ruling party within the week.    
 	
 "We have major developments on the political front, and
while most people in the market believe (former foreign minister
Seiji) Maehara is very likely to win the (ruling party
leadership) election, a swift policy response on debt problems
is unlikely to come out soon," said Fujito.	
 Moody's also took negative action on most Japanese banks as
it usually does after a sovereign downgrade. 	
 Some analysts also cited fears about the impact of the
Moody's move on lenders' holdings of Japanese government bonds.	
 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group fell 0.5 percent to
2,198 yen in heavy trading.	
 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped 1.8 percent
to 336 yen. MUFG was also hit by news that the lender lost $1.8
billion from its common stock investment in Morgan Stanley
 so far, at least on paper, according to a regulatory
filing on Tuesday. 	
 But oil-related stocks outperformed, with Inpex 
rising 1.1 percent to 474,500 yen and Japan Petroleum
Exploration adding 2.3 percent to 3,070 yen. Oil prices
rose on Tuesday on views that the Fed might indicate fresh
stimulus measures later this week, and also drew support from
fighting in Libya and disrupted Nigerian exports.
 	
	
 (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)

