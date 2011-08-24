版本:
Nikkei extends losses as Moody's downgrade spurs sales

 TOKYO, Aug 24 The Nikkei stock average fell on
Wednesday as Moody's Investors Service's downgrade of Japan's
sovereign debt rating spurred investors to take profits, erasing
intraday gains made on speculation of more U.S. easing.	
 The benchmark Nikkei ended down 1.1 percent at
8,639.61, after rising as high as 8,825.27 in the morning
session. The broader Topix shed 1.1 percent to 742.24. 	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

