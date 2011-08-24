Nikkei extends losses as Moody's downgrade spurs sales

TOKYO, Aug 24 The Nikkei stock average fell on Wednesday as Moody's Investors Service's downgrade of Japan's sovereign debt rating spurred investors to take profits, erasing intraday gains made on speculation of more U.S. easing.

The benchmark Nikkei ended down 1.1 percent at 8,639.61, after rising as high as 8,825.27 in the morning session. The broader Topix shed 1.1 percent to 742.24. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)