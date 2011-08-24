版本:
Nikkei seen rising but market awaits Bernanke

 TOKYO, Aug 25 The Nikkei average is expected to
edge up on Thursday tracking gains in Wall Street shares, but
buying will likely be modest as many investors look to if
Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke will signal fresh easing
steps in a speech later in the week.	
 "U.S. economic data was pretty good and the yen is off its
recent record peak. So downside support should be firm," said
Kazuhiro Takahashi, general manager of Daiwa Securities,
referring to solid durable goods orders data.	
 "But many market players are looking to Bernanke and the
Nikkei is unlikely to break above yesterday's high," he added.	
  On Wednesday, the benchmark Nikkei ended down 1.1
percent at 8,639.61, after rising as high as 8,825.27 in the
morning session after Moody's downgrade of Japan's sovereign
debt rating spurred some foreign investors to take profits. The
broader Topix shed 1.1 percent to 742.24.  	
 Market players are also looking to whether foreign investors
will become net buyers after selling in recent weeks.	
 Orders by foreign brokerages, seen as a proxy of foreign
investors' stance, saw 18 straight days of net selling to
Wednesday.	
 U.S. shares rose on Wednesday as financial shares were
bought back, but U.S. stock futures fell after the close on news
that Silicon Valley legend Steve Jobs was resigning as chief
executive of Apple Inc . 	
  Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 8,760 compared
to their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,740.	
 Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade in a
8,650-8,800 range on Thursday.	
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2244 GMT ------------	
                 INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                   1177.6       1.31%    15.250	
USD/JPY                   77           0.06%     0.050	
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.2941          --     0.136	
SPOT GOLD                 1748.29     -0.13%    -2.260	
US CRUDE            CLc1       85.23        0.08%     0.050	
DOW JONES                 11320.71     1.29%    143.95	
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                     	
> Wall Street rises as investors exit gold              
> Dollar edges higher as investors await Bernanke     
> Bonds sag as stocks rally, traders book gains        
> Gold posts biggest drop since 1980 on Fed fears     
> Brent rises above $110 as U.S. crude stocks dip      	
 STOCKS TO WATCH	
 -- Takeda Pharmaceutical 	
 Indian drugmakers Cipla and Lupin have denied being in talks
with Japan's largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co
 , after the Economic Times newspaper reported the
Japanese firm's interest in buying some of their business.
 	
 -- Fast Retailing , Mitsui Fudosan 	
 The two companies will tie up in business in East Asia, they
said on Wednesday. Both companies are eyeing expansion in east
Asia and they are looking to share information on building
projects to support Fast Retailing open new shops.	
	
 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Watson)

