Nikkei up over 1 pct, exporters gain on yen's fall

TOKYO Aug 25 The Nikkei average rose more than 1.5 percent on Thursday, helped by the yen's retreat from a record high and as market participants covered short positions ahead of a Friday speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that is being watch for hints of more easing.

Attractive valuations for Tokyo stocks are supporting the market, but market players say this alone is not enough to stem selling by foreign investors as worries about the U.S. and European financial system remain.

Some market players also say the market could slump again if Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke does not deliver a clear hint of an easing step at his speech on Friday at the U.S. mountain retreat of Jackson Hole.

"Basically people are covering short positions before Jackson Hole. I'm sure he will comment on the possibility of easing but I doubt he can explicitly indicate QE3," Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy at Okasan Securities.

"Looking ahead to the next month, the downside risk still looks larger than the upside risk," he added.

The benchmark Nikkei was rose 1.5 percent to 8,770.10, also helped by gains in Wall Street shares while the broader Topix index rose 1.4 percent to 752.91.

Exporters such as Nissan Motor and Komatsu gained as the yen appeared to have stopped strengthening for now, trading at 76.87 yen per dollar , off a record high of 75.97 hit last week.

Nissan shares rose 3.7 percent while Komatsu gained 3.6 percent.

"The PBR for Japanese shares is around 0.92, the lowest level since the Lehman shock. But unlike 2008, there's limited risk of book value becoming further impaired. And companies are generating cash flows" said Fumiyuki Takahashi, chief strategist at Barclays.

Still, investors remained cautious.

Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese shares for the fourth straight week last week, data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed.

And orders by foreign brokerages saw 19 straight days of net selling to Thursday. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by)