2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Nikkei climbs 1.5 pct, but still on shaky ground

TOKYO Aug 25 The Nikkei average rose on Thursday, helped by strong U.S. durable goods orders that lifted auto stocks and by the yen's retreat from last week's record high, but worries over the world economy mean the benchmark could easily resume its downtrend.

The benchmark Nikkei ended up 1.5 percent at 8,772.36. The broader Topix index gained 1.3 percent to 751.82.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

