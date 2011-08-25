版本:
Nikkei to fall on profit-taking; Bernanke awaited

 TOKYO, Aug 26 The Nikkei benchmark is likely to
fall on Friday on profit-taking after a 1.5 percent rise the
previous day, while investors are expected to remain cautious
ahead of a speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke.	
 Bernanke, scheduled to speak on Friday at 10 a.m. New York
time (1400 GMT), is most likely to outline gradualist measures
to help the economy, which would disappoint those looking for
dramatic action, such as a fresh round of asset purchases. 	
 Foreign securities placed net sell orders of 6.7 million
shares before the market opens, remaining net sellers for the
20th consecutive day. That was the longest streak since March
2009, when they were net sellers for 30 days, traders said.	
 Analysts said that the market is expected to stay weak, but
drops may be limited due to a weaker yen and dip-buying by
retail investors.	
 "The index remains below 9,000, and this is the level where
retail investors buy stocks with attractive valuations," said
Hideyuki Okoshi, general manager at Chibagin Securities.	
 The dollar on Thursday rose to 77.48 yen , up 0.7
percent. 	
 Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 8,745 compared
with their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,780.	
 The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.5 percent in active
trade to 8,772.36 on Thursday, while the broader Topix index
 added 1.3 percent to 751.82.	
 Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade in a
8,700-8,850 range on Friday.	
	
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2313 GMT ------------	
                 INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                   1159.27     -1.56%   -18.330	
USD/JPY                   77.42       -0.05%    -0.040	
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.2339          --     0.000	
SPOT GOLD                 1761.99     -0.42%    -7.510	
US CRUDE            CLc1       84.96       -0.40%    -0.340	
DOW JONES                 11149.82    -1.51%   -170.89	
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                      	
> Tense market falls ahead of Bernanke speech 
> Dollar gains on stock selloff, bets on Bernanke speech 
> Bonds rise as doubts on Fed shift focus to growth US/]
> U.S. gold futures rise more than 1 pct 
> Oil rises as Hurricane Irene, Libya in focus 	
 STOCKS TO WATCH	
 --Mitsui Chemicals 	
 Mitsui plans to spend about 10 billion yen ($129 million) to
increase high-function nonwoven fabric production capacity by 50
percent to tap growing demand from makers of paper diapers, the
Nikkei business daily reported. 	
 --Fast Retailing 	
 Fast Retailing said it is aiming for 25 percent growth in
sales volume globally for its Heattech line of thermal underwear
this winter.	
	
 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

