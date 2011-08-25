Nikkei to fall on profit-taking; Bernanke awaited

TOKYO, Aug 26 The Nikkei benchmark is likely to fall on Friday on profit-taking after a 1.5 percent rise the previous day, while investors are expected to remain cautious ahead of a speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Bernanke, scheduled to speak on Friday at 10 a.m. New York time (1400 GMT), is most likely to outline gradualist measures to help the economy, which would disappoint those looking for dramatic action, such as a fresh round of asset purchases.

Foreign securities placed net sell orders of 6.7 million shares before the market opens, remaining net sellers for the 20th consecutive day. That was the longest streak since March 2009, when they were net sellers for 30 days, traders said.

Analysts said that the market is expected to stay weak, but drops may be limited due to a weaker yen and dip-buying by retail investors.

"The index remains below 9,000, and this is the level where retail investors buy stocks with attractive valuations," said Hideyuki Okoshi, general manager at Chibagin Securities.

The dollar on Thursday rose to 77.48 yen , up 0.7 percent.

Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 8,745 compared with their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,780.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.5 percent in active trade to 8,772.36 on Thursday, while the broader Topix index added 1.3 percent to 751.82.

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade in a 8,700-8,850 range on Friday.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2313 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1159.27 -1.56% -18.330 USD/JPY 77.42 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2339 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1761.99 -0.42% -7.510 US CRUDE CLc1 84.96 -0.40% -0.340 DOW JONES 11149.82 -1.51% -170.89 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Tense market falls ahead of Bernanke speech > Dollar gains on stock selloff, bets on Bernanke speech > Bonds rise as doubts on Fed shift focus to growth US/] > U.S. gold futures rise more than 1 pct > Oil rises as Hurricane Irene, Libya in focus

STOCKS TO WATCH

--Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui plans to spend about 10 billion yen ($129 million) to increase high-function nonwoven fabric production capacity by 50 percent to tap growing demand from makers of paper diapers, the Nikkei business daily reported.

--Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing said it is aiming for 25 percent growth in sales volume globally for its Heattech line of thermal underwear this winter. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)