Nikkei flat as investors await Bernanke speech

* Trading subdued before Bernanke speech
* Investors cautious as speculation QE3 may not be hinted
* Weak yen helps sentiment
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 26 Japan's Nikkei stock average was
flat on Friday as investors cautiously awaited a speech from
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke for clues on what steps
the U.S. central bank will take to support the economy.
Bernanke, scheduled to speak on Friday at 10 a.m. New York
time (1400 GMT), is most likely to outline gradualist measures
to help the economy, which would disappoint those looking for
dramatic action, such as a fresh round of asset purchases.
The market was stuck in a narrow range. Foreign investors
took profits on the previous day's gains, albeit less than
expected due to a weaker yen, while dip-buying by retail
investors supported the market, analysts said.
"The index remains below 9,000, and this is the level where
retail investors buy stocks with attractive valuations," said
Hideyuki Okoshi, general manager at Chibagin Securities.
The benchmark Nikkei was flat at 8,775.29 after
opening lower, while the broader Topix index gained 0.2
percent to 753.22.
Tokyo shares' valuations remain attractive, with shares
listed on the Tokyo stock exchange's first section staying
around their book value, while shares on the S&P 500 are trading
at 1.9 times their book value.
Analysts also said that trading may be subdued ahead of the
weekend.
"While there is speculation that there may not be a clear
indication of QE3 from Bernanke, investors do not want to take
positions," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at
Mizuho Securities.
The dollar on Thursday rose to 77.48 yen , up 0.7
percent.
Kyowa Hakko Kirin rose 4.6 percent to 795 yen after
the company said on Thursday it will spend as much as 20 billion
yen to buy back up to 4.4 percent of its own shares between Aug.
26 and Feb. 29.
KDDI Corp rose 2.8 percent to 557,000 yen after
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley analyst Hideaki Tanaka upgraded
his view on Japan's No.2 phone company to "outperform" from
"neutral" and raised his target price to 670,000 yen from
610,000 yen on an expected boost from smartphones and cost cuts
in fixed-line operations.
Mizuho Securities analyst Atsuo Takahashi also upgraded his
rating on the stock to "outperform" from "neutral" and raised
his price target to 640,000 yen from 430,000 yen, citing
stronger sales and profit growth in KDDI's fixed line segment.
(Editing by Chris Gallagher)