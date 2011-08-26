Nikkei ticks up on bargain-hunting, cautious before Bernanke

* Some bargain-hunting helps Nikkei post slim gains
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 26 Japan's Nikkei average ticked up
on bargain-hunting on Friday and marked its first weekly gain in
five weeks, with investors awaiting a speech from Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke for clues on what steps the U.S.
central bank will take to support the economy.
Investors have also been latching onto stocks that have lost
much ground this month. Auto stocks surged in the previous
session and on Friday, Elpida Memory , the world's No.3
maker of dynamic random access memory chips, soared, also helped
by a recovery in DRAM spot prices.
Selling from foreign investors -- which has helped to push
down Nikkei more than 10 percent so far this month -- continued
but some market players said their selling seems to be slowing.
"Last week, the market fell unless there were clear buying
factors. This week that is no longer the case," said Soichiro
Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB Investments, adding that he
thought the market was oversold.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 8,797.78
for a weekly gain of 0.9 percent. It hit a five-month low of
8,619.21 earlier this week.
The broader Topix index gained 0.6 percent to
756.07.
"Some investors had increased cash positions earlier this
month. Now they are putting back some of their money on stocks
ahead of the end of month, though not in a big amount," said
Masato Futoi, head of cash equity trading group.
Markets came into the week thinking Bernanke may announce a
third round of asset purchases or some other extraordinary
policy move later on Friday but these expectations have been
dialed back somewhat.
Bernanke is scheduled to speak on Friday at 10 a.m. New York
time (1400 GMT).
Tokyo shares' have tumbled this month on fears of a slowdown
in the U.S. economy and European debt woes but the market has
fallen far enough that valuations look very attractive.
"The index remains below 9,000, and this is the level where
retail investors buy stocks with attractive valuations," said
Hideyuki Okoshi, general manager at Chibagin Securities.
Shares listed on the Tokyo stock exchange's first section
trade around book value, while shares on the S&P 500 are trading
at 1.9 times their book value.
Elpida surged 17.6 percent to 535 yen after having slid more
than 40 percent in the one month to Thursday's close, battered
by the company's move to raise capital.
A trader at a foreign brokerage said that a number of
factors were lifting the shares, including Wednesday's news
about Abu Dhabi state-owned fund Aabar joining South Korea's STX
Corp to bid for Hynix Semiconductor and
a rise in chip spot prices.
Kyowa Hakko Kirin rose 3.3 percent to 785
yen after the company said it will buy back up to 4.4 percent of
its own shares while KDDI Corp rose 2.8 percent to
557,000 yen on two brokerage upgrades to "outperform" from
"neutral".
Volume was relatively high, with 1.9 billion shares changing
hands on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board, higher than last
week's average of 1.7 billion shares. Advancing shares
outnumbered declining shares by 1,100 to 410.
