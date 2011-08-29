CORRECTED-Nikkei set to edge up on U.S. Fed stimulus prospects

(Corrects paragraph 9 to show range is 8,700-8,900, not 9,700-9,900)

TOKYO, Aug 29 The Nikkei benchmark is set to edge up on Monday after U.S. stocks gained when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke raised hopes for more stimulus for the economy, but trading volume may be subdued ahead of the ruling party leadership election and major U.S. economic indicators coming out later this week.

Japan's ruling Democratic Party holds a leadership vote on Monday, and analysts said investors may stay on the sidelines before the result is known in the afternoon.

"The impact of the election may be limited as Japanese political matters are tending to be offset by other external factors such as U.S. economic indicators, but since it's a major political event for the country, players may want to see the outcome before taking large positions," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, general manager at Daiwa Securities.

"But U.S. jobs data is much more important for setting the tone in the market, so people are looking at it for mid-term investment decisions."

Five lawmakers, including fiscal conservative Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda, Trade Minister Banri Kaieda and former foreign minister Seiji Maehara, registered on Saturday to run in the party vote. The winner will become prime minister by virtue of the Democratic Party's majority in parliament's lower house.

Analysts said that commodity shares such as oil and mining stocks may outperform after both gold and oil rose on Friday, when Bernanke raised hopes that the central bank could consider further stimulus measures to fight high unemployment.

Nikkei futures traded in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 8,795 compared with their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,790.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 8,797.78 on Friday, while the broader Topix index gained 0.6 percent to 756.07.

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,700 and 8,900 on Monday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2307 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1176.8 1.51% 17.530 USD/JPY 76.76 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1899 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1825.88 -0.14% -2.620 US CRUDE CLc1 85.54 0.20% 0.170 DOW JONES 11284.54 1.21% 134.72 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St posts 1st weekly gain in more than a month > Dollar tumbles after Bernanke; U.S. jobs data ahead > 10-year T-note futures open lower in Asian trade > Gold rises 2 pct as Bernanke raises easing hopes > Oil rises as Irene targets U.S. East Coast

STOCKS TO WATCH

--Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is considering teaming up with Kansai Electric Power Co to try to win a nuclear power plant deal in Turkey, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.

--Mitsui OSK

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd said it will incur a charge of about 7 billion yen ($91 million) related to overhauling vessel operations, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

-- Tokyo Electric Power

Tokyo Electric Power on Sunday denied a report that it was considering a double-digit percentage price hike after the March 11 tsunami crippled a nuclear power plant.

--KDDI

KDDI Corp, operator of the 'au' mobile phone service, overtook Softbank Mobile Corp in terms of smartphone sales at consumer electronics stores in July, the first time it has surpassed its rival, the business daily Nikkei reported on Saturday.

--Softbank

Japanese telecommunications firm Softbank said on Friday it would offload almost all its 4 percent stake in Yahoo Inc to repay a loan of about $1.1 billion owed to Citibank .

--Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corp unit Nippon Steel Engineering aims to double foreign sales to 40 percent of the total as a way of coping with the sluggish domestic economy under a medium-term business plan running through fiscal 2015, business daily Nikkei reported on Monday. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edmund Klamann)