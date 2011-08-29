版本:
Nikkei edges up on Fed stimulus prospects, Japan vote eyed

 TOKYO, Aug 29 The Nikkei benchmark edged up on
Monday after U.S. stocks gained when Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke raised hopes for more stimulus for the economy, but
trading volume may be subdued ahead of a ruling party leadership
election in Japan and major U.S. economic indicators coming out
later this week.	
 Japan's ruling Democratic Party holds a leadership vote on
Monday, and analysts said investors may stay on the sidelines
before the result is known in the afternoon.	
 The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 8,814.33,
while the broader Topix index gained 0.2 percent to
757.94.	
	
 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph Radford)

