CORRECTED-Nikkei edges up, Japan leadership vote awaited 

 (Corrects paragraph 8 to show last week's average daily volume
was 2.04 billion shares, not 2.06 billion shares)	
 * DPJ election limits position-taking
 * Market wary after Feds gives no clear direction on easing
 * Shippers up on Nomura's bullish coverage

 By Ayai Tomisawa	
 TOKYO, Aug 29 The Nikkei benchmark edged higher
on Monday but most investors were on the sidelines after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke failed to provide a clear
direction on the potential for U.S. monetary easing and ahead of
an election to choose Japan's next prime minister.	
 Aozora Bank jumped 6 percent after the Australian
Financial Review said that the Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group is looking at buying either Aozora or Tokyo Star
Bank. 	
  The results of the first round of the vote to pick
the leader of Japan's ruling party and hence the next prime
minister, the country's sixth in five years, will be announced
around 1:10 p.m. (0410 GMT). 	
 "The impact of the election may be limited as Japanese
political matters tend to be less important to the market than
other external factors such as U.S. economic indicators, but
since it's a major political event for the country, players may
want to see the outcome before taking large positions," said
Kazuhiro Takahashi, general manager at Daiwa Securities.	
 "U.S. jobs data is going to be much more important
for setting the tone in the market, so people are looking at it
for mid-term investment decisions."	
 U.S. jobs data will be released on Friday.	
 The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 8,845.19 by
 the midday break, while the broader Topix index climbed
0.5 percent to 759.45.	
 Volume was thin, with 795 million shares changing
hands on the Tokyo stock market first section, and the day's
volume looked set to come in below last week's average of 2.04
billion shares.	
 "The market may stay directionless this week as Bernanke has
not given a clear indication of what the Fed will do to counter
economic worries," said Tsuyoshi Kawata, a senior strategist at
SMBC Nikko Securities.	
  Bernanke said the Fed had marked down its outlook
for U.S. economic growth and announced it would extend its
September policy meeting to two days to consider its options.
But he said the onus for boosting long-term growth prospects lay
at the feet of the White House and the U.S. Congress.
 	
  Currency movements will also be in focus as the
dollar remains below 77 yen , pressuring exporters. 	
 Five lawmakers, including fiscal conservative Finance
Minister Yoshihiko Noda, Trade Minister Banri Kaieda and former
foreign minister Seiji Maehara, registered on Saturday to run in
the party vote. The winner will become prime minister by virtue
of the Democratic Party's majority in parliament's lower house.
 	
 Shippers were higher, with Mitsui OSK rising 3.2
percent to 327 yen and Nippon Yusen gaining 2.7 percent
to 229 yen after Nomura Securities restarted coverage of the
sector at "bullish" and restarted the two companies with a 
"buy" rating, saying tight demand in iron ore and coal will
likely lift their prices in the coming years.

