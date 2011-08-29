版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 29日 星期一 12:31 BJT

Nikkei rises as Japan leadership vote awaited 

 * DPJ election results awaited
 * Market wary after Fed gives no clear direction on easing
 * Shippers up on Nomura's bullish coverage

 By Lisa Twaronite	
 TOKYO, Aug 29 The Nikkei benchmark climbed on
Monday as rising U.S. futures pushed up most markets across the
region, with investors continuing to watch for the outcome of
Japan's ruling party vote for the country's next prime minister.	
 "Futures players may be behind the Nikkei's rise," said
Hiroyuki Fukunaga, chief executive of Investrust.  	
 Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 54
points at 11,371.   	
 Aozora Bank jumped 6 percent after the Australian
Financial Review said that the Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group is looking at buying either Aozora or Tokyo Star
Bank. 	
 Fukunaga added that profit-taking was possible after the
results of the ruling part election are announced around 1:10
p.m. (0410 GMT). 	
 Five lawmakers, including fiscal conservative Finance
Minister Yoshihiko Noda, Trade Minister Banri Kaieda and former
foreign minister Seiji Maehara, registered on Saturday to run in
the party vote. The winner will become Japan's sixth prime
minister in five years because of the Democratic Party's
majority in parliament's lower house. 	
 The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 8,819.15,
while the broader Topix index climbed 1.2 percent to
764.74.	
 Traders were also awaiting Friday's U.S. jobs data
to gauge the strength of the U.S. economy, after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke didn't offer any clear signals on further
U.S. monetary easing 	
 "The market may stay directionless this week as Bernanke has
not given a clear indication of what the Fed will do to counter
economic worries," said Tsuyoshi Kawata, a senior strategist at
SMBC Nikko Securities.	
 Bernanke said the Fed had marked down its outlook
for U.S. economic growth and announced it would extend its
September policy meeting to two days to consider its options.
But he said the onus for boosting long-term growth prospects lay
at the feet of the White House and the U.S. Congress.
 	
  Currency movements remained in focus, with the
dollar trading below 77 yen , pressuring exporters. 	
 Shippers were higher, with Mitsui OSK rising 3.8
percent to 329 yen and Nippon Yusen gaining 3.6 percent
to 231 yen after Nomura Securities restarted coverage of the
sector at "bullish" and restarted the two companies with a 
"buy" rating, saying tight demand in iron ore and coal will
likely lift their prices in the coming years.	
	
 (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph
Radford)

