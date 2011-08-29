Nikkei pares gains before ruling party run-off vote

* Market wary after Fed gives no clear direction on easing

* Shippers up on Nomura's bullish coverage

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Aug 29 The Nikkei stock average pared earlier gains on Monday after the results of a ruling party election showed fiscal conservative Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda would face Trade Minister Banri Kaieda in a second-round vote to pick Japan's new prime minister.

"Noda has a reputation for pressing for fiscal reform, and seeking an increase in taxes, so the short-term reaction to his success as a run-off candidate was somewhat negative for stocks," said Koichi Ogawa, chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

The winner will become Japan's sixth prime minister in five years because of the Democratic Party's majority in parliament's lower house.

The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.5 percent at 8,845.63, down from an intraday high of 8,926.27. The broader Topix index climbed 0.3 percent to 758.26.

Traders were also awaiting Friday's U.S. jobs data to gauge the strength of the U.S. economy, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke did not offer any clear signals on further U.S. monetary easing.

Bernanke said the Fed had marked down its outlook for U.S. economic growth and announced it would extend its September policy meeting to two days to consider its options. But he said the onus for boosting long-term growth prospects lay at the feet of the White House and the U.S. Congress.

Currency movements remained in focus, with the dollar trading below 77 yen , pressuring exporters.

Aozora Bank jumped 6 percent to 196 yen after the Australian Financial Review said that the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is looking at buying either Aozora or unlisted Tokyo Star Bank.

Shippers were higher, with Mitsui OSK rising 2.5 percent to 325 yen and Nippon Yusen gaining 2.4 percent to 228 yen after Nomura Securities restarted coverage of the sector at "bullish" and restarted the two companies with a "buy" rating. The brokerage said tight demand in iron ore and coal will likely lift their prices in the coming years. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)