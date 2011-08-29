版本:
Nikkei pares gains before ruling party run-off vote

 * Market wary after Fed gives no clear direction on easing
 * Shippers up on Nomura's bullish coverage

 By Lisa Twaronite	
 TOKYO, Aug 29 The Nikkei stock average pared
earlier gains on Monday after the results of a ruling party
election showed fiscal conservative Finance Minister Yoshihiko
Noda would face Trade Minister Banri Kaieda in a second-round
vote to pick Japan's new prime minister.	
 "Noda has a reputation for pressing for fiscal reform, and
seeking an increase in taxes, so the short-term reaction to his
success as a run-off candidate was somewhat negative for
stocks," said Koichi Ogawa, chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB
Investments. 	
 The winner will become Japan's sixth prime minister in five
years because of the Democratic Party's majority in parliament's
lower house. 	
 The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.5 percent at 8,845.63,
down from an intraday high of 8,926.27. The broader Topix index
 climbed 0.3 percent to 758.26.	
 Traders were also awaiting Friday's U.S. jobs data
to gauge the strength of the U.S. economy, after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke did not offer any clear signals on further
U.S. monetary easing.	
 Bernanke said the Fed had marked down its outlook for U.S.
economic growth and announced it would extend its September
policy meeting to two days to consider its options. But he said
the onus for boosting long-term growth prospects lay at the feet
of the White House and the U.S. Congress. 	
 Currency movements remained in focus, with the
dollar trading below 77 yen , pressuring exporters.	
 Aozora Bank jumped 6 percent to 196 yen after the
Australian Financial Review said that the Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group is looking at buying either
Aozora or unlisted Tokyo Star Bank. 	
 Shippers were higher, with Mitsui OSK rising 2.5
percent to 325 yen and Nippon Yusen gaining 2.4 percent
to 228 yen after Nomura Securities restarted coverage of the
sector at "bullish" and restarted the two companies with a 
"buy" rating. The brokerage said tight demand in iron ore and
coal will likely lift their prices in the coming years.	
	
 (Editing by Chris Gallagher)

