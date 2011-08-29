版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 29日 星期一 14:30 BJT

Nikkei ends up 0.6 pct on US Fed stimulus hope

 TOKYO, Aug 29 The Nikkei stock average ended 0.6
percent higher on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke raised expectations for more stimulus for the world's
largest economy, with Sony Corp among technology
exporters to gain.	
 The stock market closed off earlier highs after Finance
Minister Yoshihiko Noda, a fiscal hawk, won the ruling party
leadership run-off vote to become Japan's next prime minister.	
 The benchmark Nikkei rose 53.57 points to 8,851.35,
down from an intraday high of 8,926.27. The broader Topix index
 climbed 0.4 percent to 758.83.	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Nathan Layne)

