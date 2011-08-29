Nikkei ends up 0.6 pct on US Fed stimulus hope

TOKYO, Aug 29 The Nikkei stock average ended 0.6 percent higher on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke raised expectations for more stimulus for the world's largest economy, with Sony Corp among technology exporters to gain.

The stock market closed off earlier highs after Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda, a fiscal hawk, won the ruling party leadership run-off vote to become Japan's next prime minister.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 53.57 points to 8,851.35, down from an intraday high of 8,926.27. The broader Topix index climbed 0.4 percent to 758.83. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Nathan Layne)