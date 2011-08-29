版本:
Nikkei gains for 3rd day, Fed stimulus hopes help

 TOKYO, Aug 29 The Nikkei stock average climbed
higher for a third straight day on Monday, tracking climbs in
U.S. stock futures after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke raised expectations for more stimulus for the world's
largest economy.	
 The stock market closed off earlier highs after Finance
Minister Yoshihiko Noda, a fiscal hawk, won the ruling party
leadership run-off vote to become Japan's next prime minister.	
 Technology exporters such as Sony Corp 
were among key gainers while Aozora Bank jumped on a
report that  the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
 is looking at buying either Aozora or unlisted Tokyo
Star Bank. 	
 Market participants were awaiting Friday's U.S. jobs data to
gauge the strength of the U.S. economy, after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke did not offer any clear signals on further
U.S. monetary easing but left the door open for more action.	
 "Bernanke didn't specify what further easing steps the Fed
might take, but he raised expectations that some are on the way,
and the market will be watching next month's Fed meeting," said 
Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities.
The U.S. central bank will meet Sept. 20-21.	
  The benchmark Nikkei ended up 0.6 percent at
8,851.35 but down from an intraday high of 8,926.27. Last week
it marked its first weekly gain in five weeks.	
 The broader Topix index climbed 0.4 percent to
758.83.	
  The Nikkei earlier on Friday broke above the 8,900 level
for the first time since Aug. 18, but pared gains when the first
round of party voting showed Noda would face Trade Minister
Banri Kaieda in a run-off vote. The benchmark further pared
gains when Noda's victory was announced, and the broader Topix
index briefly turned negative.  	
 Tokyo stocks were supported by a rise in their U.S.
counterparts Friday, and from a continued rise in U.S. stock
futures that supported shares across Asia throughout the
session. S&P 500 E-mini futures were last up 10.75 points at
1,186.75.	
 Bernanke said the Fed had marked down its outlook for U.S.
economic growth and announced it would extend its September
policy meeting to two days to consider its options. But he also
said the onus for boosting long-term growth prospects lay at the
feet of the White House and the U.S. Congress. 	
 Volume was moderate on Monday, with 1.95 billion shares
changing hands, compared to last week's average of 2.04 billion
shares.	
 Noda will be Japan's sixth prime minister in five years
because of the Democratic Party's majority in parliament's lower
house. 	
 "When Noda was finance minister, he gained a reputation as a
fiscal conservative, so his election could be a negative factor
weighing on stocks. But we don't see a big impact on stocks from
political developments," said Nagayuki Yamagishi, investment
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. 	
 But in the longer term, strategists have said that a leader
who is serious about fiscal reform could gain credibility among
foreign investors worried about Japan's massive public debt,
which is double the side of its $5 trillion economy.	
 Aozora, which is majority-owned by private equity firm
Cerberus Capital Management climbed 5.4 percent to 195
yen to be valued at around $4.1 billion in market capital.	
 Currency movements remained in focus, as during Noda's
tenure as finance minister, he oversaw currency market
intervention to tame the yen's strength. The dollar traded below
77 yen on Monday. 	
 A strong yen typically pressures shares of exporters, but
that was offset on Monday by expectations of U.S. stimulus.	
 Sony's shares finished up 2.8 percent at 1,637. Toshiba
Corp. rose 2.8 percent to 332 yen.	
 Shippers were higher, with Mitsui OSK rising 2.5
percent to 325 yen and Nippon Yusen gaining 1.8 percent
to 227 yen after Nomura Securities restarted coverage of the
sector at "bullish" and restarted the two companies with a 
"buy" rating. The brokerage said tight demand in iron ore and
coal will likely lift their freight charges in the coming years.
($1 = 76.855 Japanese Yen)	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Nathan Layne)

