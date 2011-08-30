版本:
2011年 8月 30日

Nikkei rises 1 pct on strong US consumer data

 TOKYO, Aug 30 The Nikkei rose 1.3 percent on
Tuesday after U.S. stocks surged on strong consumer spending
data and a merger between two big Greek banks which provided
relief in debt-stricken Europe.	
 The benchmark Nikkei rose to 8,962.14, its
fourth straight day of gains  . The broader Topix
index climbed 1.2 percent to 767.71.	
	
 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

