Nikkei rises 1 pct on strong US consumer data

TOKYO, Aug 30 The Nikkei rose 1.3 percent on Tuesday after U.S. stocks surged on strong consumer spending data and a merger between two big Greek banks which provided relief in debt-stricken Europe.

The benchmark Nikkei rose to 8,962.14, its fourth straight day of gains . The broader Topix index climbed 1.2 percent to 767.71. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)