Nikkei up for a 4th day but stops short of 9,000

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 30 The Nikkei rose 1.4 percent on Tuesday, poised to put in a fourth straight day of gains, helped by surprisingly strong U.S. consumer spending data and a merger between two big Greek banks but stopped short of breaking above 9,000.

Some market participants said Japanese institutional investors were picking up exporters such as automakers but foreign investors remained on the sidelines, reluctant to step in before more confirmation from data that the U.S. economy was not slipping back into recession.

"Domestic funds are picking up Topix core 30 stocks such as Toyota," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm who asked not to be quoted by name.

"If the Nikkei trades above 9,000, buying may slow down."

The benchmark Nikkei rose to 8,976.82. The broader Topix index climbed 1.7 percent to 771.49.

"There will be a slew of other important U.S. economic indicators coming out this week such as ISM and jobs data, so trading may be thin as investors want to see those results before building large positions," said Yumi Nishimura, a senior market analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Consumer spending recorded its largest increase in five months in July in the United States, supporting the view that the economy was not falling back into recession.

Toyota Motor rose 2.2 percent to 2,774 yen, Honda Motor gained 3.4 percent to 2,496 yen and Nissan Motor added 3.0 percent to 694 yen.

Banking shares were also higher following gains in their U.S. and European counterparts after Greek banks Alpha ( ACBr.AT ) and EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT sealed a merger with help from Qatar, shoring up a sector battered by the euro zone's debt crisis.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 2.7 percent to 343 yen, Mizuho Financial Group added 1.8 percent to 115 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group climbed 2.6 percent to 2,244 yen.

Analysts said valuations for Tokyo shares continue to be attractive, with the average price-to-book ratio of shares traded on the Tokyo stock exchange's first section around 0.94.