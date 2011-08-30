版本:
Nikkei up for fourth day but stops short of 9,000

 TOKYO, Aug 30 The Nikkei added 1.2 percent on
Tuesday, rising for a fourth straight day as
stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer spending data lifted
exporters' shares but stopping short of 9,000 as concerns
lingered about the U.S. economy.	
 The benchmark Nikkei closed at 8,953.90, after
touching an intraday high of 8,992.86. The broader Topix index
 gained 1.1 percent to 767.30.	
 A merger between two big Greek banks also eased some fears
about that country's debt woes and lifted some banking shares,
including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group . 	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

