Nikkei up for fourth day but stops short of 9,000

TOKYO, Aug 30 The Nikkei added 1.2 percent on Tuesday, rising for a fourth straight day as stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer spending data lifted exporters' shares but stopping short of 9,000 as concerns lingered about the U.S. economy.

The benchmark Nikkei closed at 8,953.90, after touching an intraday high of 8,992.86. The broader Topix index gained 1.1 percent to 767.30.

A merger between two big Greek banks also eased some fears about that country's debt woes and lifted some banking shares, including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group . (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)