REFILE-Nikkei set to edge lower on weak US consumer confidence

TOKYO, Aug 31 The Nikkei is set to edge lower
with investor sentiment hurt by news that U.S. consumer
confidence fell to its worst level in two years and as
profit-taking is likely after the index rose for four straight
days.
Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 8,905, down 45
points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,950, despite a rise
in U.S. stocks for a third session.
U.S. consumer confidence plunged in August to its lowest
since the 2007-2009 recession, after a bruising battle over the
U.S. budget slammed stock prices and pushed the nation to the
brink of default.
The data comes just one day after stronger-than-expected
U.S. consumer spending data for July boosted Tokyo stocks.
"Heavy selling is unlikely, but again, investors will
probably think that the market is capped around 9,000," said
Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities.
"Our clients were selling just before the line yesterday."
Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 8,905, down 45
points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,950. The Nikkei has
gained 3.8 percent from a recent closing low of 8,628.13 marked
on Aug. 22.
The benchmark Nikkei finished 1.2 percent higher at
8,953.90 on Tuesday. The broader Topix index gained 1.1
percent to 767.30.
Analysts said that the Nikkei is expected to trade between
8,850-9,000 on Wednesday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2248 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1212.92 0.23% 2.840
USD/JPY 76.73 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1758 -- -0.088
SPOT GOLD 1835.59 -0.09% -1.610
US CRUDE CLc1 88.52 -0.43% -0.380
DOW JONES 11559.95 0.18% 20.70
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
--Aozora Bank
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is in early
stage talks to buy Cerberus Capital's 50 percent stake
in Aozora Bank which has a market value of $4.2 billion, two
sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.
--Itochu Corp
Itochu will acquire a 30 percent interest in Shandong Ruyi
Group for $200 million or about 15 billion yen this October,
making it the second largest shareholder in the Chinese apparel
company, the Nikkei business daily said.
--Suzuki Motor
Maruti Suzuki , India's top car maker, said it has
resumed partial operation on Tuesday in its northern Indian
plant, a day after halting production following a labour
dispute. Maruti is 54.2 percent owned by Suzuki Motor.
--Tokyo Electric Power
Tepco unveiled the first details on Tuesday of how it would
compensate Fukushima residents for lodging and other costs
stemming from their evacuation of areas close to its crippled
nuclear plant.
--Nippon Steel Corp
Nippon Steel, the world's fourth-biggest steelmaker, said it
expects to start producing coking coal at its Revuboe project in
Mozambique in 2014, with development of the site expected to
begin in the first half of 2012.
--Osaka Gas Co
Osaka Gas, Japan's second-biggest city gas distributor, said
on Tuesday it would build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) tank at
its Senboku LNG terminal 1 to meet rising demand for natural
gas.
- Astellas
An experimental anti-clotting drug from Astellas increased
bleeding two- to four-fold in a mid-stage clinical study of
heart patients, raising questions about its role in treating
those with acute coronary problems.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)