TOKYO, Aug 31 The Nikkei edged lower on Wednesday with investor sentiment hurt by news that U.S. consumer confidence fell to its worst level in two years and as profit-taking is likely after the index rose for four straight days.

The benchmark Nikkei dropped 0.2 percent to 8,934.55. The broader Topix index was flat at 767.36. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph Radford)