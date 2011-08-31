Nikkei falls on weak U.S. consumer confidence

* More cues from U.S. economic data awaited

* Domestic pension funds buy below 9,000 - analyst

* Foreign investors on sidelines - analyst

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 31 The Nikkei stock average fell on Wednesday as investors took profits after four days of gains with sentiment hurt by news that U.S. consumer confidence had dropped to its worst level in two years.

U.S. consumer confidence plunged in August to its lowest since the 2007-2009 recession, after a bruising battle over the U.S. budget slammed stock prices and pushed the nation to the brink of default.

The data comes just one day after stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer spending data for July had boosted Tokyo stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 8,918.50 at the midday break. The broader Topix index shed 0.1 percent to 766.78.

Analysts also noted that Tokyo shares are no longer oversold, with the Nikkei having gained 3.8 percent from its recent closing low of 8,628.13 marked on Aug. 22.

"The index may stay in a narrow range below 9,000 until we have more catalysts for a U.S. economic recovery," said Fumiyuki Takahashi, managing director at Barclays Capital.

He added that domestic institutional investors such as pension funds are buying below 9,000, while foreign investors are hesitant to take positions ahead of U.S. non-manufacturing data from the Institute for Supply Management and U.S. jobs data later this week.

Aozora Bank dropped 7.1 percent to 196 yen as those who had bought shares of the bank on reports of a possible acquisition by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group took profits on concerns the deal won't materialise, a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm said.

"There are probably easier targets here if ANZ wants to take a stake in a Japanese bank, and the deal might not be easy to close," he said. Aozora had surged 8.2 percent on Tuesday, giving investors a chance to lock in gains.

Taiheiyo Cement Corp tumbled 15 percent to 135 yen, becoming the most actively traded stock by turnover, after it said it would raise up to 37.5 billion yen in a public share offering in September. It plans to use the proceeds for capital investment and to restore a quake-damaged plant.

Nisshinbo Holdings shed 5.8 percent to 696 yen after the cotton spinner and fibre company on Tuesday cut its operating profit estimate for the year to March 2012 to 11 billion yen from 14 billion yen, citing weak domestic demand and price competition as well as anticipated special losses.

Trading volume was thin, with 793 million shares having changed hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board. The day's volume was on track to undershoot last week's average of 2.04 billion shares. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)