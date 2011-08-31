Nikkei set to open higher on U.S. easing hopes

TOKYO, Sept 1 Japan's Nikkei stock average is set to rise on Thursday, tracking U.S. gains on hopes for more easing by the Federal Reserve, but the upside will be limited by caution ahead of Chinese data in the morning session as well as this week's U.S. data.

"Gains are likely but the tone is heavy until investors see the U.S. data and have a better idea of what to expect. Also, month-end buying that supported the market this week so far will be absent today, meaning trading is likely to be rangebound," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Some investors could take advantage of cheap valuations, he said. Firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section had an average price-to-book-value ratio under one, which is usually an indication they are oversold.

Investors will be watching China's official purchasing managers index, since that country is now one of Japan's main export markets, making Japan vulnerable to any slowdown in Chinese demand.

China's PMI is likely to have picked up in August from a 28-month low in July, signalling some stabilisation in the vast manufacturing sector helped by solid domestic demand. It is expected to be released about 0100 GMT.

U.S. non-manufacturing data from the Institute for Supply Management and U.S. jobs data are also still to come, and will provide clues as to the strength of the U.S. economy and the likelihood of more Fed steps.

Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 9,030, up 70 points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,960.

U.S. stocks closed out their worst month in more than a year on an up note on Wednesday, after sentiment turned dramatically in recent days on expectations the U.S. central bank will again intervene to support the economy.

The benchmark Nikkei finished flat on the day at 8,955.20 on Wednesday, and lost 8.9 percent in August. The broader Topix index gained 0.4 percent to 770.60, and lost 8.4 percent during the month.

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,900 9,050 on Thursday.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2259 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1218.89 0.49% 5.970 USD/JPY 76.74 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.234 -- 0.058 SPOT GOLD 1826.14 0.16% 2.840 US CRUDE CLc1 88.72 -0.10% -0.090 DOW JONES 11613.53 0.46% 53.58 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

--Sony

Sony's hopes of dominating consumer electronics once again with its new tablets suffered a crushing blow on Wednesday from analysts and gadget reviewers whose first impressions were overwhelmingly bad.

--Tokyo Electric Power

The Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) is considering additional lending to Tokyo Electric Power Co in the form of a publicly subsidized crisis response loan, the Nikkei business daily reported, quoting DBJ President Toru Hashimoto.

--Steelmakers

The yen's rise and lower resource prices will likely lessen the burden of raw materials costs at Nippon Steel Corp JFE Holdings , Sumitomo Metal Industries and Kobe Steel , the Nikkei reported on Thursday. The companies will likely see their fiscal 2011 raw materials costs total 3.5 trillion yen, which is 200 billion yen below an estimate made at the end of July. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)