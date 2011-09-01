版本:
Nikkei rises on U.S. easing expectations

TOKYO, Sept 1 Japan's Nikkei stock average rose on Thursday, tracking U.S. gains on expectations of more easing by the Federal Reserve, but traders expected the upside to be limited by caution ahead of Chinese data in the morning session as well as this week's U.S. data.

The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.7 percent at 9,019.20 in early trade. The broader Topix index gained 0.7 percent to 776.16. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

